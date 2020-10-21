Bettie Lyons

Bettie LyonsAlexandria - Bettie J. Lyons, 87, wife of the late Barry A. Lyons of Alexandria, KY joined the Lord on October 13th, 2020 surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She was born on September 21st, 1933 in Dayton, KY to Clinton and Dorothy Doane. Bettie graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame Providence in 1951, where she was an active leader participating in several sports, clubs and leadership roles. Upon graduation, Bettie was set to serve God as a Sisters of Divine Providence. The day before leaving for the convent, while celebrating with her girlfriends at a local Jazz Club, divine intervention happened. Bettie and Barry connected. They married in 1953. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Debbie) Lyons, Mick (Georgette) Lyons and Matt (Donna) Lyons. Daughters; Tracey Lyons-Sebastian (Charlie) and Mary Lyons-Negich (Pat). Along with 15 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.Bettie wore many hats. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Supportive friend to many. Active member of the community serving on City Council and various community boards. Member of the Elks and Ladies Card Club. Active member of St. Bernard's and St. Mary's Church. She coached women's softball for 40 plus years and was a fierce business woman. Bettie started her career in real estate in 1968 with Casson Realty, later joining Huff Realty. Bettie was a very strong presence in the real estate community at a local and national level. During her career, Bettie was named Realtor of the year, President of Campbell County Board of Realtors, Chairperson of the Kentucky Association of Realtors MLS, Director of the Board of Realtors and served on the National Policy Committee. In 2003, Bettie began mentoring her granddaughter, Krysty Matthews (Lyons) to carry on the legacy, reluctantly retiring in 2009.Bettie loved a good time and being surrounded by family and friends. You would often find her dining in local restaurants, shouting along the side lines while coaching softball, organizing and attending euchre tournaments throughout the community, enjoying live music and dancing at local pubs or traveling with her husband and children.Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary's in Alexandria, KY from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church at 11am. The family would like to invite you to join in a "Celebration of Life" immediately following at the V.F.W. in Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the University of Cincinnati Medical Science, where Bettie and Barry both have donated their bodies through the unique gift to make a direct and important contribution to the medical teaching and research of today and tomorrow's medical community. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.