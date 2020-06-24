Bettie Vogt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Vogt

Cincinnati - Bettie Vogt, 87, passed away on June 18, 2020.Loving mother of Debra Vogt, Ronald (Darlene) Vogt, Connie Vogt, and Victoria (Patrick) Barber-Emery. Cherished grandmother to Dale Vogt, Daniel Ramsey, Cheryl Barker, Eric Vogt, Maria Lyons, David Barber, Liam Emery. Great-grandmother to 10. Survived by dance partner Frank Espelage. Condolences may be made at Springgrove.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved