Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
Bettina Schaefer Jamison


1948 - 2019
Bettina Schaefer Jamison Obituary
Bettina Schaefer Jamison

Bettina Schaefer Jamison "aka - Tina" age 71 passed away November 21, 2019 in Annapolis, Md.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 13, 1948, to the late Edward A. Schaefer Jr. and Gayle Kelly Homan. She was the loving mother to Andrew Marshall Jamison IV. She is survived by her sister Lucinda Schaefer Walker, and two brothers Edward A. Schaefer III, Garrard K. Schaefer.

Tina was a graduate of House in the Pines School in Norton, Massachusetts and attended Briarcliff College in New York for two years.

Tina was a bond trader with First Bank of Chicago and Season, Good and Meyer in Cincinnati.

All donations please be made to Lindner Center.

Please join us on Wednesday, December 11th at 11am for a Celebration of Life for Bettina at Spring Grove Cemetery at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
