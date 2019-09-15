|
Betty A. Relifird
Cincinnati - Betty A. Reliford (nee Schneider), 82, passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Reliford. Loving mother of the late Joe Neumaier, Jim Neumaier, the late Eric Neumaier, Kristina Hudson, and Suzanne Foster. Dear sister of Carol Hunt. Loving grandmother of Eric Neumaier, Sara Neumaier, Laura Ide, Jonathon (Jaime) Neumaier and great grandmother of 6. Visitation is Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Burial Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to the Fund. Vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019