Betty Ann Klotz



Cold Spring - Betty Ann Klotz, 95 of Cold Spring passed away June 29, 2020, at the Seasons @ Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Klotz, father Charles Stanway, her mother Elsie Stanway (née Yates), daughter Barbara Klotz, brother Charles Stanway, sisters May Thiem. Yvonne Fox, and grandson Anthony Ross. Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Negich (Mike), Maureen Ryan (Michael), Teri Ross (Steven), Rebecca Bours (Warren), son, Brad Klotz (Connie), grandsons David Barone, Kevin Barone, James Ross, Joe Ross, Brandon Klotz, Bryan Klotz, Robbie Klotz, granddaughter Amanda Heidt, and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated on July 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Memorials to The Seasons @Alexandria, 7341 E. Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001









