Betty Ann Lux



Lawrenceburg - Betty Ann Lux, 90, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born January 24, 1930 in Winton Place, Cincinnati, Ohio. Betty Ann loved being an educator. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in education and her Master's degree from the University of Cincinnati. She taught from 1952-1958 at Sands Elementary School and from 1958-1960 at Washington Park. She taught at Midway school for six years. Betty Ann was the Assistant Principal at Evanston, Westwood Primary, Westwood Elementary, and finally Principal at Bracken Woods Elementary and Cheviot School. She worked for 14 years as a teacher and 17 years as an administrator in the Cincinnati Public School System and retired after 31 years of teaching children and loving every moment. In retirement she became a supervisor of students at the College of Mount St. Joseph. Even in her death she was educating students by donating her body to the University of Cincinnati for research. Betty Ann was a very talented singer. She was a member of many choirs of the years, including the Scottish Rite Cathedral Choir. She was also a wonderful piano and organ player. Betty Ann was a member of many groups of clubs including the Westwood Woman's Club, Shaker Heights Garden Club, and the Professional Education Sorority. She was a lover of all animals, even donating too many charities such as the Gorilla Foundation and PAWS. She was also "Momma" to her little dog named Precious, who was most important to her. She loved container gardening, planting flowers, and her yard work. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry J Lux and her mother, Ora J (Taylor) Lux. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neediest Kids of All, 312 Elm St #20, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or PAWS of Dearborn County, 200 Charles A Liddle Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.









