Betty Anne Gerner
Edgewood - Betty Anne Gerner, 71, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. Born on December 8, 1947 in Saco, ME, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Betty Harrington. Betty was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching mystery shows on BBC, crocheting and traveling. She especially enjoyed trips to Maine, Florida and Costa Rica. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister: Candace Staulcup. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years: Glen Gerner; son: Michael (Kim) Gerner; daughters: Maureen Gerner and Clara Gerner; grandson: Jason Christian and her exchange student daughter: Diana (Alec) Jag. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are suggested in Betty's name to the American Cancer Association at . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019