Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Anne Gerner


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Betty Anne Gerner Obituary
Betty Anne Gerner

Edgewood - Betty Anne Gerner, 71, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. Born on December 8, 1947 in Saco, ME, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Betty Harrington. Betty was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching mystery shows on BBC, crocheting and traveling. She especially enjoyed trips to Maine, Florida and Costa Rica. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister: Candace Staulcup. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years: Glen Gerner; son: Michael (Kim) Gerner; daughters: Maureen Gerner and Clara Gerner; grandson: Jason Christian and her exchange student daughter: Diana (Alec) Jag. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are suggested in Betty's name to the American Cancer Association at . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now