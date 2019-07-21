|
Betty (nee Booth) Barket
Cincinnati - Betty (nee Booth) Barket passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Betty is the beloved wife of the late Victor Barket) for 62 years; loving mother of Teri (Rick) Compton, and Bob (Laureen) Barket. Dear grandmother of Dan (Julie) Barket, Carrie (Jeff) Jennings, and Keith (Emilee Greenwell) Compton. Betty was the loving great-grandmother of Mia and Mitchell Barket; sister, Ann (Howard) Bender. Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Booth. A visitation will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:30 pm until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 pm, at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019