Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Barket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Booth) Barket


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Betty (Booth) Barket Obituary
Betty (nee Booth) Barket

Cincinnati - Betty (nee Booth) Barket passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Betty is the beloved wife of the late Victor Barket) for 62 years; loving mother of Teri (Rick) Compton, and Bob (Laureen) Barket. Dear grandmother of Dan (Julie) Barket, Carrie (Jeff) Jennings, and Keith (Emilee Greenwell) Compton. Betty was the loving great-grandmother of Mia and Mitchell Barket; sister, Ann (Howard) Bender. Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Booth. A visitation will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:30 pm until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 pm, at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now