Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph Church
2470 Lorraine Court,
Crescent Springs, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Benning Hughes

Obituary Condolences

Betty Benning Hughes Obituary
Betty Benning Hughes

Villa Hill - Betty Benning Hughes, age 89. passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at her residence in Villa Hill, KY. She was homemaker, member of St Joseph Church Crescent Springs, KY, and Happy Timer's. VISITATION, Monday, May 13th, 8:30AM until 10:15AM, Allison & Rose Funeral Home 1021 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Monday May 13th at 11:00AM St Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, KY, INTERMENT, Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell KY. Preceded in death by husband, Charles C. Hughes, daughters, Michelle Hughes, Judy Kessler, Peggy Wyatt, parents, Frank and Clara Scheurman Benning, She is survived by sons, Michael (Susan) Hughes, Hebron, KY, Tim Hughes, Walton, KY. daughters, Vickie (Earl) Knochelman-Wyatt, Walton, KY, Colleen (Troy) Williams, Union, KY. 12-grandchildren, 19-great grandchildren, 3-great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Elizabeth Hospice. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now