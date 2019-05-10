|
Betty Benning Hughes
Villa Hill - Betty Benning Hughes, age 89. passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at her residence in Villa Hill, KY. She was homemaker, member of St Joseph Church Crescent Springs, KY, and Happy Timer's. VISITATION, Monday, May 13th, 8:30AM until 10:15AM, Allison & Rose Funeral Home 1021 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Monday May 13th at 11:00AM St Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, KY, INTERMENT, Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell KY. Preceded in death by husband, Charles C. Hughes, daughters, Michelle Hughes, Judy Kessler, Peggy Wyatt, parents, Frank and Clara Scheurman Benning, She is survived by sons, Michael (Susan) Hughes, Hebron, KY, Tim Hughes, Walton, KY. daughters, Vickie (Earl) Knochelman-Wyatt, Walton, KY, Colleen (Troy) Williams, Union, KY. 12-grandchildren, 19-great grandchildren, 3-great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Elizabeth Hospice. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019