Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
1274 Parkway Ave
Covington, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
1274 Parkway Ave
Covington, OH
View Map
Betty Boles Obituary
Betty Boles

Martinsville, IN - Betty Jane Boles, 94, of Martinsville, IN, formerly of Ludlow, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Meadow Lake of Mooresville in IN. Betty was a member of St. Ann Church in Covington and the Kelly Furnish VFW in West Covington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Boles (2009); brother, Bill Koening and sister, Rita Chalfant. Survivors include her son, Sandy (Beth) Boles of Erlanger; daughter, Joy (Tony) Seifert of Martinsville, IN; brother, Bob Koening of Cincinnati; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM all in St. Ann Church, 1274 Parkway Ave, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
