Betty Braunwart
Taylor Mill - Betty Braunwart, 86, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and a retired Department Manager with Meijer. Betty enjoyed working all types of puzzles as well as babysitting and sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents: Hobert and Temple McDowell and her sister: Eileen. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years: Norman Braunwart; children: Linda (John) Coy, Rick (Pamela) Braunwart, Mark (Sharon) Braunwart and Beth (Ken) Sandusky; Sister: Barb (Tom) Hughes; grandchildren: Heather, Melanie, Zac, Rachel, Michael, Matthew, Christina, Liz and Connor; numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, Kentucky 41015, from 10:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (noon). Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. To express online condolences, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
.