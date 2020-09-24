1/1
Betty Braunwart
Betty Braunwart

Taylor Mill - Betty Braunwart, 86, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and a retired Department Manager with Meijer. Betty enjoyed working all types of puzzles as well as babysitting and sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents: Hobert and Temple McDowell and her sister: Eileen. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years: Norman Braunwart; children: Linda (John) Coy, Rick (Pamela) Braunwart, Mark (Sharon) Braunwart and Beth (Ken) Sandusky; Sister: Barb (Tom) Hughes; grandchildren: Heather, Melanie, Zac, Rachel, Michael, Matthew, Christina, Liz and Connor; numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, Kentucky 41015, from 10:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (noon). Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. To express online condolences, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
