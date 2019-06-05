|
Betty Burton
Liberty KY - Burton, Betty F. (nee Wyatt) Loving wife of the late Grady Burton Jr. Dear mother of Danita Burton, Donnie (Paula), Mark (Connie) and Dennis Burton. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Betty passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Winton Road First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Visitation and service will also be held on Sunday at the Rheber Nazarene Church, 163 Red Hill Rd., Dunnville, KY 42528.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019