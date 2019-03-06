|
Betty C. Hardesty
Springdale - Age 78. Devoted mother of Starr (Mark) Simpson, Albert Jr. (Laura) Brooks, Bryan Brooks, and Angel (Joe) Branham. Loving grandmother of Cole, Kyle, Kirby & the late Caleb Simpson; Kyle Bishop; Deven & Destiny Brooks; and Mason Smith & Heaven Branham. Great grandmother of Nolan Simpson. Dear sister of Jeanie Spound; and the late, Patty Berry, Larry Hardesty, Sue Gallagher, and Diana Bailey. Betty passed away on March 2, 2019. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 4pm until time of memorial service at 5pm. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019