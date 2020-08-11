Betty Choate
- - Betty Elaine Beesten Choate was born February 1, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Theodore Henry and Maud Elizabeth Lain Beesten and died August 8, 2020 at 93 years of age. She married David Craik Choate, Jr. in 1951. Two sons were born to their union: David Scott and David Alexander Choate. Betty was graduated from Withrow High School in 1944. She received a BA in English and M.Ed. from the University of Cincinnati. Betty was also a Certified Reading Teacher and spent most of her professional life teaching primary grades in Cincinnati Public Schools, beginning at the old Vine Street School, and including many years at North Avondale Elementary. Betty and David travelled the world extensively. A life-long teacher and learner, Betty volunteered for the Cincinnati Zoo and the Art Museum in retirement and was active in their docent and education programs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: James Donald Beesten and Susan Patricia Williams. She is survived by her sons Scott (Nancy) and David (Brenda), three grandchildren Lieschen (Nathan) Hatch, Joshua and Eric (Ellen Leslie) Choate, niece and nephew Jessica and Charles (Debbie) Williams, three great grandchildren Elise, Jacob, and Janae Hatch, and four grand nephews. Betty will be interred at Rest Haven Memorial Park, following a graveside service Friday, August14 at 1:30 P.M. Condolences to Rohdefuneral.com
.