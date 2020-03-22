Resources
Colerain Township - Betty M. Cox, age 87, passed away on March 21, 2020, after a battle with ALS. Betty was born in Cincinnati, OH to Herman and Helen Kuhlman. She married Allen Cox on April 4, 1956, and he survives. Betty is also survived by her children, David Cox and Nancy Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents. Betty volunteered at Monfort Heights Developmental Training Center, and later served as volunteer coordinator. Betty enjoyed traveling and spending time together with her family. She was always outgoing and helpful and will be missed by all who knew her. Private family services will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Active Day Beckman, 2600 Civic Center Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45231 or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
