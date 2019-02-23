Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Dayton, KY
Alexandria - Betty Jane (nee: Johnson) Dietz, 82, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Betty was a firefighter and EMT in Dayton Kentucky, and was one of the first females in the state of Kentucky to do so. She volunteered at the Cincinnati Zoo and at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. She was a phlebotomist at various doctors offices and hospitals in the Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati area. Betty was born March 7, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Clyde "Pappaw" and Mary "Dutch" (nee: Spindle) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Deacon Charles Dietz on September 14, 2017. Betty is survived by her Daughters, Terri (Steve) Neuenschwander, Carol (Ken) Schreck, and Trish (Frank) Messman, Grandchildren, Steven (Emily) Irvin, Jessie (Shawn) O'Keefe, Joey (Julia) Neuenschwander and George Messman, Great Grandson, Jace and two great grandsons on the way. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the St. Bernard Church, Dayton, Kentucky with a celebration of life reception to follow mass in the undercroft of the church. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry St , Dayton, KY 41074.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
