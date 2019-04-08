Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dunker


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Dunker Obituary
Betty Dunker

Owensboro - Betty Dunker 90, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 under the care of Hospice at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Betty was born on July 7, 1928 to the late Rosco and Grace Mink in Kentucky. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 44 years Louis F. Dunker and her daughter Linda Dunker. Betty enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter Debbie Newman (Bob) of Owensboro, her son Douglas (Wanda) of Mason, OH and her brother Bruce Mink of Georgia. Betty also leaves behind her grandson Brian Newman (Donna) of Owensboro, granddaughters Amy Newman Tomblinson of Owensboro and Cara Brink (Sean) of Mason, Oh. Great-grandchildren Lexie Faith Jones, Hannah Shaheen (Tyler), Caleb Newman, Daniel Baldwin and Kai Brink. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9th 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Burial immediately after at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3418 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now