Betty Dunker
Owensboro - Betty Dunker 90, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 under the care of Hospice at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Betty was born on July 7, 1928 to the late Rosco and Grace Mink in Kentucky. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 44 years Louis F. Dunker and her daughter Linda Dunker. Betty enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter Debbie Newman (Bob) of Owensboro, her son Douglas (Wanda) of Mason, OH and her brother Bruce Mink of Georgia. Betty also leaves behind her grandson Brian Newman (Donna) of Owensboro, granddaughters Amy Newman Tomblinson of Owensboro and Cara Brink (Sean) of Mason, Oh. Great-grandchildren Lexie Faith Jones, Hannah Shaheen (Tyler), Caleb Newman, Daniel Baldwin and Kai Brink. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9th 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Burial immediately after at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3418 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019