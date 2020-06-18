Betty Ehling
Betty Ehling

(nee Young) Devoted wife of the late Donald Ehling Sr., loving mother of Kimberly (Steve Taylor) Ehling, Dennis Ehling and the late Donald Ehling Jr., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Age 83. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Tuesday, June 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service 12 Noon.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
