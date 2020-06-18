Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Betty Ehling



(nee Young) Devoted wife of the late Donald Ehling Sr., loving mother of Kimberly (Steve Taylor) Ehling, Dennis Ehling and the late Donald Ehling Jr., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Age 83. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Tuesday, June 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service 12 Noon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store