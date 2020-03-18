Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Eilers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Eilers

Add a Memory
Betty Eilers Obituary
Betty Eilers

Milford - Betty Eilers, 92, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Laurels of Milford. Survivors include her son, Michael (Jill) Eilers; daughters, Joy (Paul) Berringer and Linda (Doug) Hillyer. To protect the wellness of family and friends, services will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -