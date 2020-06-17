Betty Eilers
Betty Eilers

Milford - Betty Eilers, 92, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Laurels of Milford. She was a lifetime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Lutheran church in Milford and member of Woman's Lutheran Missionary League. Betty became an LPN in 1975 and then retired as a tax examiner from the IRS in Covington. She was also a member of the Ludlow Band Boosters. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Eilers. Survivors include her son, Michael (Jill) Eilers; daughters, Joy (Paul) Berringer and Linda (Doug) Hillyer. Follow link below to watch Betty's memorial videos, https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=betty+eilers. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
