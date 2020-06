Betty EilersMilford - Betty Eilers, 92, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Laurels of Milford. She was a lifetime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Lutheran church in Milford and member of Woman's Lutheran Missionary League. Betty became an LPN in 1975 and then retired as a tax examiner from the IRS in Covington. She was also a member of the Ludlow Band Boosters. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Eilers. Survivors include her son, Michael (Jill) Eilers; daughters, Joy (Paul) Berringer and Linda (Doug) Hillyer. Follow link below to watch Betty's memorial videos, https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=betty+eilers . Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com