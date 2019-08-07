Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME
LATONIA, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME
LATONIA, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Elliott Obituary
Betty Elliott

Florence - Betty Elliott, 87, of Florence, formerly Taylor Mill, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. She formerly worked at Henderson Music and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and volunteered for over 22 years at the New Hope Center.

Survived by her husband Neal Elliott; son Dwayne (Kathryn) Elliott of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Linda (Mark) Gray of Independence; 3 grandchildren Jason and Brandon Gray and Olivia Elliott and 2 Great Grandchildren Ezra and Elaina Gray.

Visitation 11 AM - 1 PM until funeral service at 1 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Fellowship Church, 9379 Gunpowder Rd., Florence, KY 41042 or New Hope Center 228 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.