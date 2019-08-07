|
Betty Elliott
Florence - Betty Elliott, 87, of Florence, formerly Taylor Mill, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. She formerly worked at Henderson Music and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and volunteered for over 22 years at the New Hope Center.
Survived by her husband Neal Elliott; son Dwayne (Kathryn) Elliott of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Linda (Mark) Gray of Independence; 3 grandchildren Jason and Brandon Gray and Olivia Elliott and 2 Great Grandchildren Ezra and Elaina Gray.
Visitation 11 AM - 1 PM until funeral service at 1 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Fellowship Church, 9379 Gunpowder Rd., Florence, KY 41042 or New Hope Center 228 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019