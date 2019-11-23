|
|
Betty F. Mulligan
Ft. Wright - Betty F. (Salyers) Mulligan, 86, of Ft. Wright and formerly of Ludlow passed away Friday. She was born on January 22, 1933 to the late Jerry and America Tyler Salyers. Betty was a retired Deputy Clerk for the Kenton Co. District Court, a longtime member of St. Ann Church, West Covington, active member of the Ludlow Seniors and she enjoyed playing cards especially Euchre, reading and walking. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick "Pat" Mulligan in 1978; son, Timothy James Mulligan in 1978, sister, Karen Brown, brothers, Jack and Donald Salyers; and a son in law, Rick Schroeder. Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Schroeder of Edgewood; son, Patrick James Mulligan of Forest Park, OH.; sister, Maggie (Andy) Neagle of Union; 4 grandchildren, Matt (Anne) Schroeder, Jennifer (Josh) Jones, Christopher (Cori) Schroeder and Laura (Wes) Meyers; and 3 great grandchildren, Kara, Ellie and Juliette. Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 26th at St. Ann Church, 1274 Parkway Avenue, West Covington. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Ann Church or CLASP, P.O. Box 16273, Ludlow, KY 41016. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019