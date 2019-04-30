|
Betty Ferone
Cincinnati - Betty Ferone (nee Wiegele), beloved wife of the late John G. Ferone. Devoted mother of John M. Ferone, S.J., Joanne M. (James) McClellan and the late Janice C. (late Pat) McAnaw. Loving grandmother of Megan (Casey) Papas, Sean McAnaw, Kelsea (Chris) Gillon, Mitchell and Madison McClellan. Great grandmother of Dominic and Liam. Dear sister of the late Bob Wiegele and the late Carolyn Luehrmann. Betty passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation will take place on Wednesday (May 1) at St. Francis Xavier Church, 607 Sycamore St. Cincinnati 45202 from 8:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of The Poor, 476 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45220. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019