Betty Jo Gamble Fortner
Florence - Betty Jo Gamble Fortner, 66 of Florence, KY passed away on March 1st, 2019. She was born on January 14th, 1953 to her parents Charlie and Emma (Canfield) Gamble. She graduated from Grant County High School and went on to graduate from Thomas More College, and retired from the St. Charles Care Center working in Medical Records.
She leaves behind her loving husband Harold "Gene" Fortner, children; Robert (Mandy) Fortner, David (Leena) Fortner, Linda Lee Howard and Joni (Daryl) Parnell. Brother, Charlie Gamble , sisters; Linda O'Connell, Diane Fortner, Gail Comberger, Donna Griffith and Peggy Ryan. Also 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by 1 grandson James Wollen.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday March 5th, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY from 5-7pm, with the Funeral service beginning at 7pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2019