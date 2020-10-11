Betty Fugate
Aurora - Betty J. Fugate, 93, of Aurora, IN passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was a retired Housekeeper for Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company. Betty enjoyed spending her time dining out, traveling to Las Vegas and watching airplanes at the airport. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon McDermott of Aurora, IN; son, James (Barbara) Fugate of Cincinnati; sister, June Hensley of Covington; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fugate and son, William Fugate. Visitation is on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.