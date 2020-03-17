|
Betty Gubser
Bellevue, Kentucky - 88, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. Betty was an active woman who took day trips and walked in 5K's. She loved bingo and Thomas Kincaid paintings and portraits. She was known to always have a smile on her face and for her little giggle. Betty also worked for David Joseph for 21 years and retired from there in 2000. Betty is preceded in death by her husband James; daughter Vickie Lawson and son in law James Lawson. She is survived by her children, Debbie Farris ( Steve), Randy Gubser ( Kathy), Tina Kendrick ( Mike); her grandchildren, Holly Staton ( Frank), Brad Farris (Wendy), Jason Farris, Robin Hill ( Zeke), Stephanie Scully ( Gabe), Eric Kendrick, Amber Kendrick Erin Gubser and 16 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 12pm-1pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. A service will be held at 1pm with a burial to follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com . Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Gubser Family at the time.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020