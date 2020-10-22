1/1
Betty Hensley
1939 - 2020
Betty Hensley

Owenton - Betty Jo Hensley, 81 years of age, formerly of Elsmere, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Betty was born in 1939 in Level Green, KY to the late Cleo and Arthur Hurst. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Hensley. Betty is survived by her sisters, Edith Schearer of Indianapolis, IN and Yvonne Ross of Norwood, OH; step sons, William Hensley (Amy) and Greg Hensley (Krissy); and step daughters, Eva Callen and Tammy Bush (Kevin). Betty retired after many years of working at General Electric. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Stith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742 or a to charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
