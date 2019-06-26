|
Betty Hoppius
Covington - Betty M. Hoppius, age 93, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She loved playing scratch-off lottery tickets and spending time with her family. Betty is survived by her siblings, Tom Hoppius (Nancy) and Pat Huesman; 17 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Frank Hoppius, Jr.; sister, Grace Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Jim Sullivan and Bob Huesman. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Augustine Church (Covington, KY) from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019