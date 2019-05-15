Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm Street
Ludlow, KY
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm Street
Ludlow, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hughes

Obituary Condolences

Betty Hughes Obituary
Betty Hughes

Erlanger - Betty Hughes, 71, of Erlanger, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Betty was a farmer who loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hughes (2005). Survivors include her children, William (Tina) Rahschulte of Florence, Ralph (Lesa) Rahschulte of Crescent Springs, Matthew (Traci) Hughes of Burlington, Steve (Mandy) Rahschulte of Covington and Kelly Gannon of Erlanger. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Jones of Lexington; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 10:30 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Stone Cemetery, Lewis County, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Garrison First Baptist Church, 6845 Kinney Road, Garrison, KY 41141. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now