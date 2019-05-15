|
Betty Hughes
Erlanger - Betty Hughes, 71, of Erlanger, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Betty was a farmer who loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hughes (2005). Survivors include her children, William (Tina) Rahschulte of Florence, Ralph (Lesa) Rahschulte of Crescent Springs, Matthew (Traci) Hughes of Burlington, Steve (Mandy) Rahschulte of Covington and Kelly Gannon of Erlanger. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Jones of Lexington; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 10:30 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Stone Cemetery, Lewis County, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Garrison First Baptist Church, 6845 Kinney Road, Garrison, KY 41141. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 16, 2019