|
|
Betty I. Roth
Blue Ash - age 88, passed away November 9, 2019, formerly married to the late Oliver K. Roth M.D., loving mother of Roger Roth, Karen (Thomas R.) Schiffer, Pamela (Jeff Shumway) Perkins and Delanne (Craig) Ziegler, dear sister of the late Stanley Isaacs, the late Mary Gildenblatt and sister in law of Gil Gildenblatt, devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 10. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Sunday, November 17, 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019