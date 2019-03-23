|
Betty J Arthur
Branch Hill - Betty J. (Nee Bailey) Arthur of Branch Hill Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Sunday March 24th , 5:00pm - 7:00pm, where services will be held Monday March 25,th at 10:00am. Interment Union Cemetery Symmes Township, Ohio. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Betty be directed to Branch Hill United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence for the family and view full obituary please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019