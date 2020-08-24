Betty J. Reverman
(nee Overbecke) Beloved wife of the late Eugene G. Reverman, loving mother of Randy (Jo) and Richard (Patty) Reverman, dear grandmother of Todd (Maria), Jonathan (Ashley), Jason (Meghan), Ross (Molly), Joshua (Krista), Sarah (Curt) and Chad (Becca) and great-grandmother of Kyra, Leah, Alex, Nathan, Emma, Logan and Noah, sister of the late Mildred Thatcher. Passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Memorial Mass will be Friday, August 28th at St. Vincent DePaul Church, River Rd. at 10:30AM. Visitation will be prior to Mass outside of church from 9:45AM to 10:30AM. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
