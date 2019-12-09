|
Betty J. Rhein
Ft. Thomas - Betty J. Rhein of Ft. Thomas, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Seasons of Alexandria, KY. Betty was a longtime member of St. John's Community Church in Wilder. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard W. Rhein in 2004. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Mark, Tom, Chris, Todd, Suzann and Pat, her loving 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 Ft. Thomas Ave., (Ft. Thomas), on Friday (Dec. 13) from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. James Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019