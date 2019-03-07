|
Betty J. Salzer
Cincinnati - Betty J. Salzer (nee Porter) passed away suddenly on March 2 in Cincinnati. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Richard B. Salzer and a son, Ken Taylor. She is survived by six children: Tom Taylor (Betsy), Loveland; Dan Taylor (Barbara), Louisville, KY; Debbie Kincaid (Thom), Loveland; Pam Taylor (Gene), Maineville; David Salzer (Wanda), New Bern, NC; and Stephanie Cox, Fairfield. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Betty was a Cincinnati native; graduating from Hughes High School, the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. For 25 years she taught elementary school in the Wyoming school district. A lifelong Christian, Betty was a member of Montgomery Christian Church. Betty's real passions, however, were family and traveling. Betty kept her large, blended family connected with family trips and holiday celebrations. She also traveled the world. For more than 30 years, Betty spent her summers at their cottage in Boyne City Michigan, always filled with family and friends.
A private burial will be held this week with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019