Betty J. Salzer
Maine-ville - Betty passed away suddenly on March 2nd, 2019 in Cincinnati. Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life at Montgomery Community Church, 11251 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, Ohio 45249 on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Donations may be made in memory of Betty to the Richard and Betty Salzer Scholarship Endowment Fund at UC, 51 Goodman Drive, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 or to Matthew 25: Ministries, in memory of Betty J. Salzer, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019