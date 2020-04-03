|
Betty J. Schultz (nee Backsman)
Alexandria - Betty J. Schultz (nee Backsman), 89, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Betty was born September 22, 1930 in Dayton, KY to her late parents, Joseph and Anna Von Hagen Backsman. She was also preceded in death by her brother Joseph Backsman, Jr.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Leonard Schultz; five children: Greg (Connie) Schultz, Randy (Mary Jane) Schultz, Chris (Tracy) Schultz, Bev (Dave) Rechtin & Lynn (Doug) Mayberry. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Michael Schultz, Bryan Schultz, Andy Schultz, Dana Meyer, David Schultz, Brett Mayberry, Kaylee Schultz, Dalton Schultz, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Betty retired after a long career at St. Mary School in the cafeteria where she loved interacting with the children every day. In her early years she worked for Kelly Girls doing temp work for CG&E and many other companies.
She had a strong faith and friendship in Christ. She was a member of St Mary Parish in Alexandria where she participated in the prayer line and the weekly rosary group. She enjoyed visiting Our Lady's Farm once a month.
The joy of her life was spending time with her family including eating out and hosting large family gatherings at their home in Alexandria. Betty loved cooking, playing euchre and seeing musicals and plays. She loved taking trips, including day drives around the tristate, along with visits to Branson, Lake Erie, Gatlinburg, Nashville and Myrtle Beach. She always had a smile and a kind word for all. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Services are being handled by Alexandria Funeral Home but are private at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be held after the COVID-19 precautions are lifted. The family will provide further information once it becomes available. Interment will be at St Stephen Cemetery, Ft Thomas, KY.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Church in Alexandria, KY or St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O The St Elizabeth Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16, 2020