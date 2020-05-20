Betty Jamison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jamison

Taylor Mill - Betty Ann Jamison, 94, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on May 19, 2020 at the Seasons in Alexandria, KY. Betty was the daughter of Harry and Helen (Filgis) Vulhop, who preceded her in death. She was a member of Taylor Mill Community Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Jamison Jr and her sons; Clyde S. Jamison Sr. and David Jamison. Siblings; Ed Vulhop and Mickey Galloway and daughter in law, Debra Jamison. She is survived by her son; Raymond Jamison. Daughter in law; Teresa Jamison. Grandchildren; Clyde Jamison Jr., Joe (Adrienne) Jamison and Mark (Angela) Jamison. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place immediately following in Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved