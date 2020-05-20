Betty Jamison



Taylor Mill - Betty Ann Jamison, 94, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on May 19, 2020 at the Seasons in Alexandria, KY. Betty was the daughter of Harry and Helen (Filgis) Vulhop, who preceded her in death. She was a member of Taylor Mill Community Volunteer Fire Dept Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Jamison Jr and her sons; Clyde S. Jamison Sr. and David Jamison. Siblings; Ed Vulhop and Mickey Galloway and daughter in law, Debra Jamison. She is survived by her son; Raymond Jamison. Daughter in law; Teresa Jamison. Grandchildren; Clyde Jamison Jr., Joe (Adrienne) Jamison and Mark (Angela) Jamison. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place immediately following in Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store