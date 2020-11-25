1/1
Woodlawn - (nee Adkins). Age 95. Betty loved being a homemaker and enjoyed working at the food bank helping the needy along with her husband. She was devoted to her husband, the late Matthew C. Dumford and they both attended Lockland Christian Church. Betty and Matthew had two children together, Philip Dumford and the late Matthew Michael Dumford. Dear mother-in-law of Anita J. Oakley and her fiance, (Ronnie D. Jackson). Loving grandmother of Brandon P. Dumford (Kesi), Brittany L. Dumford (Rick Clark), Gina Browning (Casey), Kim Black, Michael Dumford, and Tom Hall (late Donna). Great grandmother of Landon Dumford, Candace Phillips, Peyton Dumford, Dahlia, Donovan, and Dillon Dumford, William Lloyd Epperson Il (Amanda), Anthony Epperson (Sara), and Kenneth Jordan Epperson (Emilee). Betty passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens. vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
