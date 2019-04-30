|
Betty Jane Gabbard
Ft. Thomas - Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard, 95, of Fort Thomas, KY, died peacefully at home on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Greene Gabbard, her Newport High School sweetheart. Betty and Greene were married during World War II on a three-day pass in Chicago and spent the war years in San Francisco. After the war they returned to Northern KY. Together they lived the American Dream. Betty was a long-time member of Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati, where she was active in the Chapel Guild and Music Live with Lunch and served as Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival Property Manager. Later in life she attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she worked with Family Promise and Vacation Bible School. She was a magnificent cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her pastimes included travel, reading, theatre, social media, and gardening. Survivors include three sons, Gary Gabbard and wife Diane of Park Hills, Gregory Gabbard of Fort Thomas, and Steve Gabbard and wife Alice of Fort Thomas; six grandchildren, Brandon Gabbard and wife Natalie of Covington, Justin Gabbard and wife Audrey of Covington, Jordan Gabbard and wife Laurie LeCompte of Louisville, Teela Gabbard and partner Brian Simpson of Florence, Jason Gabbard and partner Brooke Settles of Florence, Emily Matthews and husband Jeffrey of Trafford, PA. Her four great grandchildren are Grace Gabbard, Shilynn Walls, Jaxson Walls, and Penelope Settles. She was also predeceased by sisters Cordelia Grimme and Flora Rohling and daughter-in-law Marilyn Drake. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas. The funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the discretionary fund of the Associate Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, 16 East Fourth Street, Covington, KY, 41011. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
