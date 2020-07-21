1/
Betty Jane (Bellamy) Holthaus
Betty Jane Holthaus (nee Bellamy)

Age 88 of Eastgate and formerly of Anderson Twp., died July 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack E. Holthaus, devoted mother of Rebecca (Terry) Luginbuhl, Jack (Christina) Holthaus Jr., David (Jan) Holthaus, loving sister of the late Evelyn, Virginia, Lynn, William, and Hugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family service has already been held. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
