Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Jane (Nee:Beaty) Jones

Betty Jane Jones (nee Beaty)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late John K. Jones, Sr. Loving mother of Kathleen Douglas, Jane Jones, John (Sue) Jones, Jr., Stephen Jones, Mark Jones and Julia (Jeff) DeLage. Cherished grandmother of Lindsey Clark, Chelsea Jones, Noah and Luke DeLage; great-grandmother of Preston James and Maddison Grace. Dear sister of Larry Beaty, Anna Lou Alexander, Sue Thomas, Barbara Prater and the late Linda Lippincott, Donald, George and Rodell Beaty. Betty passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11AM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
