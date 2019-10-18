|
Betty Jane Snow
Burlington - Betty Jane Snow, of Burlington KY, passed away at the age of 90, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late James and Evelena Beach, Betty was the youngest of 17 children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 yrs. Clarence T. Snow, Sr., her siblings, as well as her son-in-law Albert Hillenbrand and daughter-in-law Joanne Snow. She is survived by her loving children: Donnie (Barbara) Snow, Wilma (Thomas) Cobb, Marie Hillenbrand, Harry Franklin Snow, Leeroy Snow, Calvin Ray Snow, Clarence Thomas (Lori) Snow, Jr., and Larry Haggard; 22 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, many family members and friends. Betty devoted her life to caring for others, her family and their farmland - which has been in the Snow family since 1946 in Burlington, KY. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who new her. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY with Funeral Service to follow visitation at 7:00 PM. Betty will be laid to rest alongside her husband at East Bend Cemetery in Rabbit Hash, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation Hospice Fund, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online Condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019