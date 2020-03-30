|
|
Betty Jane Souder Delaney
Florence - Betty Jane Souder Delaney, 94, died Thurs., March 26 in Florence, KY. Mrs. Delaney was born April 22, 1925 in Grant County, KY. to the late Bennie and Dorothy Mae Wilson Souder. Mrs. Delaney was a retired co-owner of Cincinnati Golf Service and a longtime member of the Erlanger Baptist Church. Mrs. Delaney enjoyed baking and working with ceramics but is most fondly remembered by her family for her love of family and of her devotion to the Lord and His church. On May 4, 1946 she was united in marriage to Howard C. Delaney and Mr. Delaney passed away March 31, 1991. In addition to her parents and her husband Mrs. Delaney was preceded in death by brothers: Edward Souder, Harold Souder and by sisters: Marge Colson and Edith Latimer. Mrs. Delaney is survived by a daughter: Diane Delaney of Independence, KY., 2 sons: Jerry A. Delaney and his wife Karen of Florence, KY., Jeff D. Delaney and his wife Andrea of Louisville, KY., a sister: Marcy Nicholson of Dry Ridge, KY., a brother: Elton Souder of Dry Ridge, KY., 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Due to restrictions passed down to us from the Governor's Office as well as CDC guidelines there will be no visitation and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Erlanger Baptist Church. The Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home of Williamstown, KY. has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jane Souder Delaney. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020