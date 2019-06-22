Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Lyndale Hatter for 66 years. Mother of Jimmie (Elizabeth) Hatter and Gwendolyn Hatter. Grandmother of Kelly (David) Kiser and Natalie Kiser. Sister of Adrian Richardson, Viola Olinger and Juanita Gourley. Betty passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 12 p.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
