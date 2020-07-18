1/1
Betty Jean Oppenheimer
1924 - 2020
Betty Jean Oppenheimer

Florence - Betty Jean (nee Kinney) Oppenheimer, 96, of Florence passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Williamstown of natural causes. She was born on February 7, 1924, in Brooksville, KY. Before retiring to Florence she lived 35 years in Crestview Hills, KY. She retired from Shillito's/Lazarus. Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Leo Oppenheimer, podiatrist, and 25-year Crestview Hills City Councilman. She is survived by her loving daughter Kimberlee (Pat) Egan and son David Oppenheimer (Bruce Sutton); five grandchildren, Toby (Ann) Oppenheimer, Chris Oppenheimer, Brad (Emily) Egan, Christine (Matt) Backus, and Randy Egan; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Alice) Kinney, many nieces and nephews. She was a former member of the First Church of Christ Church, Burlington, and Madison Ave Christian Church, Covington. She was a member of Kenton Heights and Edgewood Homemakers, Florence Red Hats, Ft. Mitchell Bridge Club, the Salvation Army, and Tri Delta, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's sorority. Private services will be held at a future date at Forest Lawn Cemetary, Erlanger.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
