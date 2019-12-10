Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Betty Jo "Susie" Mergy

Betty Jo "Susie" Mergy Obituary
Betty Jo "Susie" Mergy

Sayler Park - (nee Voll) age 70, passed Dec. 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Mergy. Sister to the late Joseph "Joeg" Voll Sr. and Glenda Ann Voll. "Ant Susie" to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the service at 12 noon at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave, Sayler Park, Ohio 45233. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the ASPCA through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
