Betty Jo "Susie" Mergy
Sayler Park - (nee Voll) age 70, passed Dec. 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Mergy. Sister to the late Joseph "Joeg" Voll Sr. and Glenda Ann Voll. "Ant Susie" to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the service at 12 noon at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave, Sayler Park, Ohio 45233. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the ASPCA through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019