Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schnitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Schnitzer

Add a Memory
Betty Jo Schnitzer Obituary
Betty Jo Schnitzer

Colerain Twp - Betty Jo Schnitzer (née Keller), beloved wife of 59 years to the late William J. Schnitzer. Loving mother of Barbara Schnitzer of Fairfield, Ohio and Linda (Joe) Stazie of North Royalton, Ohio. Cherished grandmother of Jay Stazie of Chicago, IL. Dear sister-in-law of Miriam S. Wiles of Wooster, Ohio. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Betty passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at age 97. Visitation 11AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Funeral Service to follow at Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Betty to , Children's Hospital of Cincinnati or . Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now