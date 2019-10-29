|
|
Betty Jo Schnitzer
Colerain Twp - Betty Jo Schnitzer (née Keller), beloved wife of 59 years to the late William J. Schnitzer. Loving mother of Barbara Schnitzer of Fairfield, Ohio and Linda (Joe) Stazie of North Royalton, Ohio. Cherished grandmother of Jay Stazie of Chicago, IL. Dear sister-in-law of Miriam S. Wiles of Wooster, Ohio. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Betty passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at age 97. Visitation 11AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Funeral Service to follow at Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Betty to , Children's Hospital of Cincinnati or . Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019