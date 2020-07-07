1/1
Betty Joyce Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joyce Powell

Newport - Betty Joyce (nee Whittaker) Powell, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was an avid reader, dancer especially a clogger and loved doing puzzles. Betty enjoyed playing golf and she was a great comedian but most importantly she loved her family more than life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Powell, son, Michael Powell, granddaughter, Riley Grace Powell and siblings, Maurice Whittaker and Doris Blankenship. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Gwen, James and Steven Powell, loving grandchildren, James, Jesse, Dylan, Natalie, Brittany, Sadie, Cash and Michael and several great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Christian Tabernacle Church, 325 Washington Ave. (Newport), on Friday (July 10 ) from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Colburn Hooten officiating. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Tabernacle Church, 325 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved