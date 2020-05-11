Betty Joyce Ryle
Betty Joyce Ryle on Thursday, May 7, 2020, a spot opened up for a Soprano in God's Celestial Choir. She accepted that call. Leaving behind this earthly home she goes to join family and friends who have gone before. While Betty Joyce will be missed she is indeed in her heavenly home. Betty Joyce was born Betty Joyce Lichliter on November 6, 1935. She married James Howard Ryle on April 28, 1956. Betty Joyce worked for Proctor & Gamble until April of 1958 when she welcomed a daughter. Later Betty Joyce worked for the IRS until 1989. Betty Joyce was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves behind husband James Howard Ryle, Daughter Brigitte Frederick (Randy), granddaughters Chelsea Ginn(Chris), Shelby Frederick, great grandchildren, Lorelai, Adeline and Theodore Ginn and niece Jan Egan and nephew Stan (Bud) Lichliter. Services will be private and entombment will be in Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Memorials to the Latonia Baptist Book of Remembrance, 3800 Church Street, Covington, Ky 41015. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.